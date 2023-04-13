Labour MP Kim Johnson certainly turned heads at the picket line yesterday. Standing in solidarity with the junior doctors campaigning for a 35% pay rise, Johnson took “striking” to a new level, as she posed with a chic beige & nut brown Gucci handbag, accented with leather trim and light fine gold hardware. The perfect look for picket line posing. All for a cool £1,500 from Profile Fashion…

Guido presumes Johnson’s stumped up for the real deal. Especially given the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau warns against buying counterfeit goods as “many fraudsters use the proceeds […] to fund drug dealing or other types of organised crime.” Get the look, get it right…