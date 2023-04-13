The SNP’s financial headaches are about to get even worse. Unless a new auditor is found by May 31, the party’s Westminster Group faces losing £1.15 million in short money, which will be withdrawn under Commons rules until auditors sign off on the party accounts. Short money is the taxpayer cash given to opposition parties to pay staff wages and MP travel, which is only provided on the condition it is used “exclusively in relation to the party’s parliamentary business.” No auditor, no cash. Given there are serious questions over the £110,000 motorhome purchased using the SNP’s campaign money, finding someone willing to sign along the dotted line here might prove difficult…

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is now also feeling the heat, with Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray sending a letter to Flynn, IPSA and Penny Mordaunt in which he raised questions over Flynn’s knowledge and potential involvement over the party’s cash crisis. Radio silence so far…