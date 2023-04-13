The ONS released the GDP numbers today for February – a big fat zero per cent.

“Monthly real gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have shown no growth in February 2023, where falls in services and production were offset by growth in construction. This follows growth of 0.4% in January, revised up from growth of 0.3% in the previous publication.”

Which means GDP has grown by a miserable 0.1% in the last three months. The government simply has no sense of urgency about this. People are crying out for homes to be built, yet Tory MPs are held hostage by noisy constituents, so put their personal electoral prospects ahead of the interests of the next generation. Instead of boosting the economy and encouraging growing profitable businesses, the government has increased their taxes.