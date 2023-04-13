Jolyon Maugham has gotten so good at losing that he can do it all by himself. Yesterday, the fox clubber-in-chief took to Twitter to publicly renounce his own reporting – a post on the Good Law Project’s news feed had claimed that Environment Agency chair, Alan Lovell, faced “questions of a potential conflict of interest” for his role as chairman of Interserve. Despite the fact that on his appointment, MPs were aware of the role and “satisfied” with Lovell’s “professional competence and personal independence”. Jolyon cited contracts awarded prior to 2020 as the justification for his claims. Alan was made Chair of the Environment Agency in 2022.

On Twitter, Jolyon said:

“We carried a story about a conflict of interest for the Chair of the Environment Agency this morning which wasn’t up to our usual standards. We haven’t been contacted by lawyers but we have taken the story down. I will be writing privately to the Chair to apologise for our error.”

For obvious reasons, Guido won’t repeat the full web of accusations. It’s not like Twitter-obsessed remainers to concoct baseless conspiracy theories…