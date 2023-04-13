During his time as Director of Public Prosecutions, Sir Keir Starmer spent a quarter of a million pounds on luxury travel expenses. Documents published by Declassified UK reveal the extent of Starmer’s first and business class foreign travel – he jetted off to locations as far afield as Jamaica, Washington and Bangkok. His flight to Hong Kong alone set the taxpayer back £4,914…

Much of Keir’s travel bill came from his chauffeur driven motor, which cost over £161,273, used for his London commute from leafy Kentish Town to Central London – a mere four-mile trip. First class flying and emission-intensive commuting is hardly going to help us achieve Starmer’s vision for a “stronger green and digital future, by 2030”.

To put the Labour leader’s exuberance into context, his successor Alison Saunders, who served the same five-year term, expensed £67,340 on travel. Sir Keir spent over three times as much…

Read the full dossier of expenses below: