The Scottish Government will launch a legal challenge to Alister Jack’s Section 35 order to block the SNP’s controversial gender identity legilation. The rejected bill would have allowed Scottish people – including 16 and 17-year-olds – to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. It was blocked because of the potential impact on UK-wide equality laws. Humza Yousaf was the only SNP leadership candidate who pledged to reverse the decision…

In a response to a written question today, Social Justice Minister, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Scottish Ministers will now lodge a petition for judicial review of the Secretary of State’s decision. The Scottish Government does not consider the reasons set out by him provide sufficient justification for his decision to make an order under section 35 of the Scotland Act. The Scottish Government also believes that the UK Government has not used the power in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between the UK and Devolved Governments”.

Alister Jack hit back, confirming his view that action was legal:

“The use of the power is entirely within the devolution settlement as set out from its inception, with cross party support.”

Guido would have thought the SNP already had enough legal challenges to deal with…