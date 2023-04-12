The High Court has granted permission to proceed with a judicial review of Sadiq’s expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), after five boroughs sent a pre-action protocol letter over the money-grabbing move back in January. Today the High Court has ruled “failure to take into account a material consideration due to failure to consider the potential for inclusion of non-Londoners in the new scrappage scheme” has sufficient evidence to go to trial. Nick Rogers, City Hall Conservatives transport spokesman, said:

“The High Court has now ruled there is sufficient evidence that Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ decision may have been unlawful. The Mayor clearly does not have the legal grounds to proceed with his ULEZ tax plans, which take money from charities, small businesses and low income Londoners who cannot afford a new car. Sadiq Khan should do the right thing, immediately stop work on his ULEZ expansion, and explain his actions to the court.”

The trial is expected in July…