Local election season means Guido’s inbox is being inundated with cases of crackpot council candidates, and Liberal Democrat Fezan Khalid is no exception. Fezan is standing for election to Rochdale Council, and a quick look at his Facebook page is all you need to see that the Lib Dems’ due diligence process is failing. Yesterday, Fezan shared a post saying that Suella Braverman’s Buddhist, Indian Christian, Hindu and Jewish background provided for a “cocktail of hatred”. He accused the Board of Deputies of British Jews of orchestrating Corbyn’s suspension from Labour and shared a detailed post outlining why “Anti-semitism is a complete fraud”. Maybe stick to planning applications…

Hat-tip: Charlie Peters