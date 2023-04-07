Overnight condemnation of the Labour Party’s attack advert blaming Rishi Sunak for the soft on paedophiles sentencing guidelines that have seen 4,500 adults convicted of child sex offences walk out of court has come from all sides. Rishi was not even an MP when those guidelines were put in place and has had no ministerial responsibilities in that area since 2015. The logic of the attack line is flawed.

Someone who did have some responsibility is the then Director of Public Prosecutions who sat on the Sentencing Council, his name is highlighted below in yellow.



Sentencing rules are set by the Sentencing Council and prosecuting rules set by the Crown Prosecution Service. Both set their current rules for sexual assault of children in 2013. The head of the Crown Prosecution Service sat on the Sentencing Council in 2013. It was “Sir Softie” Keir Starmer himself…