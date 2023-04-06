YouGov have released a new poll, based solely on London voters, and it doesn’t bode well for the Conservatives’ electoral fortunes in the capital. Labour now leads by a whopping 40% – they’ve got a solid majority of 58% compared to the Tories meagre 18%. Reform UK comes off slightly better, doubling their vote share to 6% since January 2022. Rishi might be able to take something from the results. There are no local elections in London next month.

Spare a thought for Allister Heath. In his most recent column, he opined that “London’s political winds are shifting and the consequences could be devastating for Sadiq Khan”. He then criticised the “complacent assumptions of a Left-liberal establishment that sees the capital as its impregnable heartland”. The left-liberal establishment might have a point on this one…