Times Radio have conducted another focus group, and yet again, it makes unpleasant listening for Sir Keir. The panel of swing voters – including past supporters both parties – were asked their views on a range of issues. Whilst Rishi came off well, Starmer wasn’t so lucky. When asked to grade his leadership, the undecided voters responded: D, D, D, F, U, U ,U.

After the swing voters issued some scathing judgements of “Creep” Starmer, who another compared to an “irritating brother who just nit-picks”, Guido was also pleased to see a favourite nickname of Sir Keir resonate. “He’s known as Mr Hindsight of course”.

Later on, when voters were asked to give a message to Captain Hindsight, the characteristic cropped up again:

“Stop looking at everything in hindsight”.