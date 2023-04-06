With Suella Braverman emerging victorious over Flick Drummond in the Battle of Waterlooville last night, Drummond isn’t the only Tory to be shown the door within the last 24 hours. Julie Marson, MP for Hertford & Stortford, has announced she failed to get automatically readopted by her Association executive, and is now balloting the wider constituency membership to override the decision. She only lost on an 8 to 7 split vote…

In a letter sent to local members, Marson said:

“At the Association’s recent Selection Committee, eight people voted not to automatically adopt me as your candidate, a majority of just one vote. This was a devastating shock both to me, to the members who voted for me and to the many others who have since contacted me. So I have decided to ask for a vote so that ALL members, not just a tiny group, get to decide…”

UK Polling Report shows Marson is still set to hold her seat, although only just:

Still, Marson will hope she stands a decent chance of winning the members’ ballot, at least if the precedent of Sally-Ann Hart and Theo Clarke is anything to go by. The vote is set for the end of April…

Read Marson’s full statement below:



