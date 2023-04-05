If arrests for Donald Trump and Peter Murrell weren’t enough, Brussels police have also been active in clamping down on the dodgy dealings of EU politicians. On Tuesday, Belgian and German police raided the offices of EU party group, the European People’s Party (EPP). It wasn’t even because of Qatargate…

German media is reporting that the raid was connected to Mario Voigt, a CDU politician in Germany, for his involvement in the 2019 European Parliament elections as a consultant for EPP chief Manfred Weber. A statement from the party admitted:

“Representatives from the Belgian and German police authorities visited the party headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday April 4. The visit is connected to an ongoing inquiry in Thuringia, Germany. The party is cooperating in full transparency with the authorities involved, providing all relevant information and documentation.”

No mention of the fact Voigt is under investigation for bribery by anti-corruption police…