It looks like Sir Keir is now finally determined to find an answer to the perennial (and seemingly impossible) question: what is a woman? Just a day after it’s revealed Kemi Badenoch is considering changing the legal definition of sex to “biological sex” in the Equality Act, Labour are immediately jumping at the chance to prove they’ve actually settled on a sensible policy, having spent two years falling flat on their faces every time a shadow minister is asked whether a woman can have a penis. Reacting to the ECHR’s statement that the proposed change could provide “greater legal clarity” around women-only spaces, a Labour spokesperson said:

“Clarification is a good thing. We will look closely at what’s brought forward.”

Clearly Sir Keir’s seriously worried about winning over those “Stevenage women“, even though he insisted this week that nobody cares about the issue on the doorstep. This might not have been such a problem for Starmer if he hadn’t appeared to invent about a dozen policy positions on it since he became leader. Labour now has a “very clear position” on women’s rights… despite promising to make it easier for people to switch gender just two years ago. Critical feminists will remain sceptical about the sincerity of Labour’s new stance.