Donald Trump Rails Against Witch-Hunts, Pleads Not Guilty

Donald Trump yesterday became the first US President to face criminal charges, as he appeared in a New York court to plead not guilty to 34 felony charges related to falsifying documents. The charges arise from alleged hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels – intended to prevent her speaking out about an affair years before the 2016 election. Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg identified eleven cheques issued for a “phoney purpose”. Nine of them were signed by Trump…

After returning to his Florida resort, Donald gave a speech in which he railed against the various investigations that have been launched into his presidency – including investigations into “Russia, Russia, Russia”, “impeachment hoax number one” and “the illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-A-Lago”. He took aim at the “radical left, George Soros-backed” Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor in yesterday’s case; the “racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta” – referring to Fani Williams, currently investigating election interference claims in Georgia; and the special counsel behind the classified documents case:

“This lunatic special prosecutor named Jack Smith – I wonder what it was prior to a change – who others of his ilk say he is even worse than they are, is only looking at Trump. Yet Joe Biden took many more documents. He even removed many boxes to Chinatown – can you believe that? He just got $10 million from China, where did that come from? I guess they were banking at Hunter’s expertise.”

Something tells Guido that Trump isn’t going down without a fight…