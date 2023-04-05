Former SNP Chief Executive – and Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – Peter Murrell was arrested this morning in connection with the fraud investigation into the SNP finances. The probe is looking into the alleged disappearance of around £600,000 from the party’s coffers. Police Scotland said this morning:

A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.