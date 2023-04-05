Twitter’s left-wing activists and opposition politicians who claim that the government’s new floating hotel for migrants are little more than 21st Century slave ships couldn’t be further from the truth. Guido has had a look at the Bibby Stockolm barge, soon to be deployed in Dorset, and the conditions are nothing short of “luxury living” – to quote the owners themselves.

The floating hotel comes equipped with all the amenities that would be expected of a home counties hotel – and at a fraction of the price. These include flat screen TVs in every room, en suite bathrooms, Wi-Fi, a gym, games room – including snooker and darts – and even a bar. Scrap relocating parliament for renovations, a Bibby Stockholm moored by Westminster Bridge would do the job just as well.

In a press release, Robert Jenrick gave the assurance that “All accommodation will meet our legal obligations”. With sea views this is just too modest of Jenrick…