Tory Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has been banned from driving for six months and fined £1,639 for speeding, having been caught for the second time within five months. Speed cameras filmed Jenrick bombing it down the M1 at 68 mph in a 40 zone last August, shortly after appearing on Any Questions at Wakefield Cathedral. It comes just days after Labour’s Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was also caught burning rubber at 78 mph and fined a whopping £1,984. Yet more braking news…