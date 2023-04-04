Richard Leonard Praises “A Leader Called Keir” As Starmer Admits Ousting Him

On the day Sir Keir emphasises his “ruthless” streak by revealing he effectively ousted Labour’s former Scottish leader Richard Leonard, Leonard himself has chosen to rise above the rough-and-tumble of politics and heap praise on the efforts of “a leader called Keir”. In a gushing video tribute released this morning, Leonard said:

“…He understood why the working class, through their trade unions, needed a political party. We defend that link today, not to look wistfully backwards, but because it endures as an essential, a practical way to represent our class in the same way that the Tories represent theirs.”

Starmer reckons Labour “would be at base camp, rather than in a position to take advantage” of Sturgeon’s resignation had he not forced Leonard to go. Leonard, meanwhile, reminds everyone of ‘Keir’s’ own words: “socialism… must, must prevail.” Of course, by sheer coincidence, Leonard happens to be talking about Keir Hardie…
