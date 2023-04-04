Despite Starmer’s insistence that Labour is “leading” on solutions to the cost-of-living crisis, the party has whacked up the prices of several items on its online gift shop, meaning spendthrift Starmer-ites hoping to don the party’s trendy merchandise will have to fork out more cash than ever before. Unless you’re buying a facemask, which is 50p cheaper now nobody wears them.

The basic red T-shirt has gone from £8.50 to £10, an above-inflation price hike of 17.65%. “Vote Labour” stickers – sadly out of stock at the moment – have gone from £4.50 to £5.50, a rise of 22%. Rose pin badges have gone from £2 to £3. A shocking 50% rise!

Since June last year, the total item catalogue has also been scaled back. The party used to offer a whopping 96 products. Now it’s down to 61, with items like the ‘women’s solidarity’ sweater and the teddy bear scrapped. Presumably they weren’t exactly best sellers…