Two Just Stop Oil protesters who scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing have been found guilty of causing a public nuisance at Basildon Crown Court this morning. Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, who squatted on the bridge back in October, caused two-hour traffic delays in the name of “no new oil and gas in the UK”. This morning Decker claimed it was worth it for all the “media coverage”:

“We had media coverage, we had interviews with the media. We had millions of people in the country see the action that we took through this media coverage.”

True, although a large part of that coverage focused on the barrage of fireworks blasted in the pair’s direction by local counter-protesters. Now the war-flare is over, and the duo will be sentenced in two weeks…