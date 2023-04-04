The former Chief Executive of charity HIV Scotland was charged for fraud over the weekend. The Sunday Mail revealed that ex-aide to Angus Robertson , Nathan Sparling (also known by drag alter-ego Nancy Clench), was “arrested and charged” over missing cash. No doubt he learnt from the best during his time with the SNP.

He was previously reported to police after leaving the charity in 2020. HIV Scotland was forced to close last year, having supported victims for over 30 years. In their latest accounts, the charity identified £11,000 of fraudulent expenditure, adding:

“It was identified that the former CEO had entered into a number of transactions that were not deemed to be in pursuit of the charitable aims of the company and were deemed to be fraudulent”.

Sparling was clearly a drag on company finances…