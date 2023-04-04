As if the cost of living crisis weren’t enough, residents in Rosena Allin-Khan’s Tooting constituency are now facing yet another unnecessary expense. Thanks to the incompetence of their elected official, constituents are having to fork out for the unpaid postage of a parliamentary letter from their own pockets. It’s not the first time members of the Shadow Cabinet have been unable to add up…

Guido hears the local post office has been inundated with complaints. One resident added:

“I got one of the grey Post Office cards through my door and assumed it was something important. I had to faff around online to hand over £2.50 to get this Labour propaganda circular. To say I’m f*cked off is the understatement of the century.”

It’s not even an isolated incident for Labour. Brighton residents were forced to foot a similar bill last week…

Of course, MPs are unable to use parliamentary stationery for party political purposes. This letter seems to have trodden the right side of the rules – barring one reference to her Labour Party affiliations. Either way, it’s a royal fail from Labour.