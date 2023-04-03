The selection contest for Fareham and Waterlooville is due to take place on Wednesday, and true to its name, the Battle of Waterlooville is turning into quite the scrap. In the blue corner is Suella Braverman, no doubt familiar to co-conspirators. Suella is currently the MP for Fareham and despite her strong credentials on Brexit, woke issues and immigration is a somewhat polarising figure amongst the membership – though her popularity has improved in recent months. Suella may also not be helped by a perception of a CCHQ stitch-up surrounding the timing of the battle.

In the less blue corner is Flick Drummond. Although team Suella is confident, their opponent is by no means a push-over. Flick is seen as a solid local champion – even recently using her backbench position to take the government to task over a controversial interconnector project. Despite this, Flick is as wet as they come: she sided with Labour on education policy, praised the “laudable aims of the Black Lives Matter campaign” and has previously voiced her pro-trans credentials. Flick supported remain and is Vice Chair of the Pro-EU Conservative European Forum. Going by their credentials on Europe, it’s clear which combatant would be Napoleon.

Guido hears that although Drummond doesn’t have a second choice seat, the party is holding Isle of Wight East as a fall-back if she loses on Wednesday. As the Mirror reports on Suella’s £25,000 accommodation expenses – which they themselves admit is “within the rules” – it’s worth taking a look at Drummond’s housing arrangements. “Local champion”, Flick lives out in Portsmouth…