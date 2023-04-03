A month of solid policy announcements and steady governance has served the cabinet well in the latest update of Conservative Home’s Cabinet League Table. Rishi Sunak’s approvals are on 43.7%, he’s climbed around 20 places – up to sixth. Meanwhile just two ministers, Andrew Mitchell and Thérèse Coffey, have negative ratings. Last month, four were in the red.

Wallace, Badenoch and Cleverly are the most popular in that order. The two cabinet ministers to leave the drop zone are Robert Jenrick and Jeremy Hunt – and it’s easy to see why. Both were placed last and second last respectively last time and climb in the wake of immigration announcements and a relatively trouble-free budget. Suella also sees her stock rise. She’s now fourth, on 47.8%.