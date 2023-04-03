Despite the best efforts of anti-Boris snowflakes – and the Mirror who covered their complaints – Ofcom have cleared Nadine Dorries of any impartiality breaches. Over 40 complaints were lodged against Nadine’s TalkTV show with Boris in February, however the broadcasting regulator found “It did not, therefore, raise issues which warranted investigation under the Broadcasting Code”. Case closed.

Ofcom concluded that, due to critical interventions from panellists including Charlotte Ivers and ex-Labour adviser Scarlett MccGwire, due impartiality was followed. They also found that as the programme was a current affairs – rather than news – show, no issues were raised by Nadine’s presenting gig. The quango surmised their judgement as follows:

“We received 40 complaints that a programme presented by a serving Conservative MP and featuring an interview with former Prime Minister and currently serving Conservative MP, Boris Johnson, was not duly impartial. We concluded that the programme: was a non-news programme and therefore could be presented by a politician; and adequately reflected alternative viewpoints and provided sufficient context. It did not, therefore, raise issues which warranted investigation under the Broadcasting Code.”

Guido has some sympathy for the complainants, years of Channel 4 News lefties interviewing lefties used to wind him up too.