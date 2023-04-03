Keir Again Tries to Clarify Position on Trans Self-ID

Over the weekend, Guido was somewhat surprised to see Sir Keir reversing his position on trans self-ID in the Sunday Times and this morning we’ve got yet more detail of Labour’s line. Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Starmer reluctantly clarified:

“I was trying to create some common-sense frameworks to the discussion that we inevitably have, by just starting with the common sense proposition that for the vast majority – let’s say 99.9% – biology matters. Women have won many rights, smashed glass ceilings, won on equality and discrimination and we can’t roll any of that back”.

Presumably, Starmer thinks the biological truth is irrelevant for the 0.1%…