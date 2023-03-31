On the day the UK formally joins the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in a deal that is set to boost the UK economy by at least £1.8 billion, Sir Keir is down in Plymouth claiming the economic benefits of joining will be “very small” – and we should really be trying to get closer to Brussels again:

“I welcome any trade deal, but I have to say we need to bear in mind that the net contribution to our economy will be something in the order of 0.08 per cent. What we need alongside that is a closer trading relationship with the EU. Businesses across the country are crying out for a better deal than the one that the Government has put in front of them.

“So yes, good to have a new trade deal, but better to have a closer relationship with the EU to go alongside it and to help our businesses grow our economy and take us through and out of this cost-of-living crisis.”