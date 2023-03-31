Leftie Lawyer Thornberry Can’t Explain Labour’s Position on Housing Migrants in Barracks

Emily Thornberry found herself squirming on Question Time last night when asked about Labour’s stance on the government’s plans to house asylum seekers in barracks. Even after multiple questions from Fiona Bruce, the Shadow Attorney General couldn’t clarify Labour’s position:

FB: Do Labour support or object to the idea of using barracks to house asylum seekers?

ET: *huffs* I mean, I think that, as I say, I think that it’s not actually – what I- what I object to with the use of barracks is that it’s going to be used as an add on to the hotels. So it’s not a solution to the hotels

FB: So in principle, you don’t have a problem with asylum seekers being housed in barracks?

ET: I don’t have a problem with people being treated humanely…