WATCH: Lammy Gets Defensive Over Additional Jobs

Speaking to Beth Rigby on Sky News, David Lammy got defensive when pressed about his outside earnings. The Shadow Foreign Secretary is Labour’s top earner, and had a robust response when pressed by Beth over a potential crackdown:

“I don’t think- no-one’s complaining about those hours. No-one is suggesting I’m in the pocket or LBC or anyone else”.

Lammy then begrudgingly accepted that, if parliament does rule against MPs having second jobs, “I will have to live with that like everyone else”. His £243,800 outside earnings would be a tough hole to plug amidst a cost of living crisis…

In the interview, Lammy also defended outside earnings on the basis they went to fund his staffing costs. If Lammy has also received donations for this he would have to declare it on his register of interests. There is no record of any such donations…