The Treasury are on the lookout for a new Head of Cyber Security to tackle to the growing threats the country faces online. Candidates will be expected to “lead and drive a team providing critical services to the organisation” as foreign actors attempt to undermine our security through clandestine means. Seriously important work.

The job ad outlines the responsibilities:

“The Head of Cyber Security identifies, understands and mitigates cyber-related risks. They provide risk or service owners with advice to help them make well informed risk-based decisions. HM Treasury are seeking a candidate that has a consistent track record of managing cyber risk management services and people. The ability to empower, lead and drive a team providing critical services to the organisation will be key… This is a crucial and influential role requiring excellent negotiating and analysis skills, with the ability to collaborate with all key partners at all levels of seniority.”

The chosen candidate, if hired outside the capital, can expect a salary of around £50,550. A good salary for important government work… although potentially not as important to the Treasury as the Government Internal Audit Agency’s “Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Advisor“, who was offered £53,324 late last year. The House of Lords’ Head of Inclusion and Diversity was offered even more, at a generous £66,440 per annum. In the civil service diversity is more valued than security…