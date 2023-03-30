Rishi has poured cold water on reports the UK is on the brink of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), amid growing reports in the last few days that the government is set to put ink to paper.

Speaking during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority, the PM said:

“We’ve made fantastic progress in the negotiations about CPTPP but we’re not there yet. But taking a step back, this is a great benefit of Brexit, our ability to go and sign exciting trade deals around the world. “If we are able to accede to the CPTPP trade deal, that will be an exciting moment for the UK, great opportunity for all our businesses to export to a massive and fast-growing market and again just demonstrates the Government getting on with things that are going to make life better, create jobs across the country and deliver the benefits of Brexit.”

Not quite over the line yet…