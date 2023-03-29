WATCH: Wes Streeting Blasts “Appalling” Behaviour of Jeremy Corbyn

Labour clearly aren’t giving an inch in their war on Corbyn. As the excommunicated socialist lays the groundwork to battle his former party at the next election as an independent – with his comrades in the Islington North CLP preparing to join him – the shadow cabinet are more than happy to take on the fight. Yesterday it was Ed Miliband, this morning it’s Wes Streeting. Attacking Jezza must focus group really well…

Appearing on GB News, Streeting gave Corbyn both barrels:

“I’m afraid Jeremy Corbyn has no one to blame but himself for this outcome. His response Equality and Human Rights Commission’s damning indictment of the Labour Party and antisemitism under his leadership was frankly appalling. He was given ample time and space to apologise – he didn’t […] I think the decision taken yesterday makes it more likely for Labour to win the next general election […] and frankly shows the voters who gave us a massive kicking at the last election […] gives them the respect they deserve.”

John McDonnell and Nadia Whittome are inevitably defending Jeremy already. Get the popcorn…