WATCH: May Makes Kinnock Correct the Record in Her Favour

During a debate on the Illegal Migration Bill yesterday, Stephen Kinnock made the bold claim “The party opposite has spent the last five or six years completely destroying our relationships with our European neighbours”. Theresa May was also present, and wasn’t going to take this sitting down, she intervened:

“He said we’d spent the last five or six years destroying our relationship with France, perhaps he might like to reduce that by, I think, two?”

“That’s one of the best interventions I have ever received” replied Kinnock.