Scotland’s new First Minister Humza Yousaf has hit the ground running and appointed his first Cabinet, claiming it represents the SNP’s top priorities, including “tackling child poverty, improving public services and building a fairer, greener economy”. Here’s the full list:

Shona Robison – Finance and Deputy First Minister

Angela Constance – Justice and Home Affairs

Jenny Gilruth – Education and Skills

Mairi Gougeon – Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands

Neil Gray – Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy

Mairi McAllan – Net Zero and Just Transition

Michael Matheson – NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care

Angus Robertson remains Constitution, External Affairs and Culture

Shirley Anne-Somerville – Secretary for Social Justice

Humza has added “NHS Recovery” to the Health Secretary title, presumably to reflect the urgent care it needs after his own tenure leading that department…