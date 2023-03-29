The latest plank in the government’s plan to “stop the boats” is to… deploy more boats. Robert Jenrick is due to make a statement to the Commons today, where it’s expected he will announce an end to migrants being housed in hotels – a practice which costs the government £3.5 billion a year. Instead, the government will look to rely on military bases as well as barges, ferries and cruise ships. Knot too shabby.

Before any co-conspirators go overboard, Steven Swinford reports that, although a barge has been procured, plans are at an “early stage” as there are still issues to work through. Meanwhile, The Telegraph suggests Jenrick’s announcement – which will focus primarily on military bases – faces local opposition. The paper reports Braintree council is applying for an interim injunction against plans to house 1,500 migrants at RAF Wethersfield, whilst West Lindsey council look to make similar moves in regard to RAF Scampton. It’s by no means plain sailing.

Dominic Raab was on Sky News this morning, and spoke to Kay Burley about the plans:

“We’re going to look at a whole range of options… we’ll look at barges it’s been done elsewhere in Europe, it’s been done in Scotland. We’ll look at barracks… Nothing’s off the table. We must end this perverse incentives through the hotels.”

Moor as we get it…