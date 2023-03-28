Jolyon Loses Live on Air

Jolyon wasn’t even in court this morning and somehow still found a way to lose. The bludgeoning barrister spent the morning on Good Morning Britain (GMB), where he was defended his new-found opposition to the cab rank legal principle he himself described as essential for a fair trial. As his segment ended, and after saying potential deaths as a result of ambulances being delayed by eco-protesters would constitute “inevitable” disruption, GMB displayed its poll – asking viewers to side with either Jolyon or his sparring partner. No prizes for guessing who lost…

Jolyon didn’t just lose – he excelled himself with his losing margin. Just 27% of viewers sided with him, compared to 73% opposed to his plans to stop prosecuting eco warriors. Jolyon sought to save face following his crushing defeat, claiming “those arguing for change are always out on a limb”. As Richard Madeley responded, “sometimes they’re wrong”.