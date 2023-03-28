The PCS Union representing well-pensioned civil servants yesterday voted for yet another round of strike action. They’re planning to walk out on April 28th. PCS General Secretary, Mark Serwotka, said the union wouldn’t back down without money on the table, whilst a government spokesperson previously said:

“the PCS Union’s demands would cost an unaffordable £2.4 billion at a time when our focus must be on bringing down inflation to ease the pressure on households across the country”

In the last week of published office occupancy stats, just 52% of desks were occupied – in DEFRA this went as low as 29%. When coupled with their picket turnout last time round, it once again raises the obvious question. If civil servants stay home, who will notice?