Some braking news has presented a major speedbump to Andy Burnham’s leadership hopes. Over the weekend, the Manchester mayor was fined a whopping £1,984 and issued six penalty points for driving at nearly twice the speed limit. Burnham admitted “I was going too fast”. He was driving at 78 mph in a 40 zone.

Of all people, Guido might ordinarily be able to forgive some indiscretion behind the wheel. However, Andy’s dual carriageway crime comes with dual hypocrisy. Firstly, he has previously been vocal on the dangers of speeding. In a 2020 tweet he urged drivers to “PLEASE, SLOW DOWN”:

A simple message from me to the people still driving around & speeding: PLEASE, SLOW DOWN. There are more people - particularly kids - out & about on the pavements than normal, walking, running & cycling. We can’t take any more unnecessary injury or death. https://t.co/CkrrmWYzL7 pic.twitter.com/62kCxo1oTv — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) April 8, 2020

His behaviour marks quite the change of pace…

Burnham also previously drove the agenda against law-breaking in office – particularly slamming Boris Johnson. In 2022, he called for Boris to resign, saying his position “indefensible”. He criticised the Prime Minister for undermining trust and integrity in politics – insisting his criticisms weren’t party political. Boris was fined £50. Andy’s criminality merited a fine 40 times more…