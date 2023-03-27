Sky News’ political correspondent Joe Pike is leaving the channel to join BBC Newsnight, where he’ll be the programme’s new Insight & Investigations Editor. Pike is a known scoop-getter in SW1, having previously worked at LBC and ITV before joining Sky News in 2020. Now he’s heading to BBC Two this summer…

Announcing the move this afternoon, Newsnight editor Stewart Maclean said:

“Joe’s an indefatigable journalist who’ll help Newsnight analyse events and hold power to account in Whitehall, the UK’s devolved parliaments and beyond.”

Congratulations Joe…