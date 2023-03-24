Wes Streeting: “I Don’t Support the Strike Action” of Junior Doctors

In the face of months of strike action from varying industries, one thing has remained constant – Labour’s position of sitting on the picket fence. Much to the dismay of Corbyn’s comrades on the backbenches, Sir Keir has remained lukewarm, as the party has refused to either condemn or endorse various strikes – preferring to opt for “resolution”. Well, Labour has now offered some welcome clarity as, speaking on LBC this morning, Wes Streeting came out against junior doctors striking:

“No, I don’t support the strike action Nick, I don’t want the strikes to go ahead”.

Wait until Diane hears about this…

Although it’s not the first time Guido has found himself in agreement with Wes, his comments did come as a surprise. Especially when previously, whilst criticising Rishi’s failure to negotiate, he was full of praise for “the very doctors who represent the future of the NHS”. Wes can’t even offer a little support “the future” of our precious NHS – it’s almost like his praise was hollow…