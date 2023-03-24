WATCH: Shadow Policing Minister Fluffs Lines on Funding

Labour’s crime offensive has come across yet another stumbling block. On Newsnight last night, Victoria Derbyshire pressed Shadow Policing Minister, Sarah Jones, for an answer on where the money was coming from. To say Sarah came up short would be an understatement…

VD: I thought the VAT from Private school fees was going to fund breakfast clubs for primary schools?

SJ: So there’s other tax loopholes and there’s there’s there’s the VAT that is erm and there’s the erm er money from the VAT on private schools erm and there’s the non-doms uhm which is also going into…

VD: Which I thought was going into fund breakfast clubs at primary schools?

SJ: and and to fund these so there’s about a billion pounds a year that is the whole package of mental health er support that’s about *checks notes* eight thousand erm five hundred erm new mental health um experts…