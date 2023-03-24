Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has met with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic this morning to shake hands over the Windsor Framework NI Brexit deal. Sefcovic is in London today to formally adopt the agreement, after MPs voted in favour of the Stormont Brake element on Wednesday. The one and only time they’ll get to do so…

Speaking just before rubberstamping the deal, Cleverly said:

“By formally approving the Windsor Framework, we are delivering on our commitment to provide stability and certainty for Northern Ireland. The Framework is the best deal for Northern Ireland, safeguarding its place in the Union and protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. I look forward to further effective cooperation with the EU on key issues, such as security and energy.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is still vowing not to return to power-sharing in Northern Ireland though…