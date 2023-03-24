Times Radio’s Chief Political Commentator Lucy Fisher is jumping ship to the Financial Times, where she’ll succeed Seb Payne as the paper’s Whitehall Editor. Payne left the FT in December to join Onward. Fisher is a known face in SW1; she was previously deputy political editor at the Telegraph, and at the Times before that.

Speaking this morning, Fisher said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the FT, a newspaper I have long admired as a reader. I can’t wait to get stuck into this exciting role at such a pivotal time in British politics, and I look forward to working with George Parker and the outstanding Westminster reporting team.”

The FT say she’ll have “a particular focus on the Conservative party and foreign policy.” She’ll also write a monthly column. Congratulations…