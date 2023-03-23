TikTok Banned From Parliamentary Estate mdi-fullscreen

TikTok has been banned across the Parliamentary estate. In a joint statement released today, the Speakers of the Commons and the Lords announced the social media app will be blocked from Parliament’s WiFi networks and all Parliamentary-issued hardware:

“Cyber security is a top priority for us all and we believe that this is a necessary step to ensure our parliamentary digital devices remain as secure as possible.”

A moment’s silence for TikTok superstars Luke Evans and Zarah Sultana. At least Shapps can still log in from his departmental office…
