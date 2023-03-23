Sir Keir Starmer is in Stoke-on-Trent parroting a completely original “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” line. At the heart of Starmer’s speech was a criticism of the record for prosecutions on rape and a pledge to reform London policing. Starmer seems to think his record, which he “proudly” stands by, backs up his case. Guido isn’t so sure.

As Director of Public Prosecutions, the Crown Prosecution Service – for which he was responsible – was found to have serious failings in London. The report, from the CPS inspectorate, blamed the CPS leadership for “initiative overload”, as, under Keir, rape convictions in London were 8% below the national average. At the time, Sir Keir conceded his service was failing in the capital:

“The inspection report into the Crown Prosecution Service in London makes it clear that our performance must unequivocally, and urgently, improve.”

Keir’s CPS didn’t just fail overall, it also failed individual victims. In 2010 Keir Starmer apologised for a sexual assault case mishandled by the CPS:

“I am extremely disappointed with the way in which this case was dealt with and I am very sorry for the distress these failings have caused the complainant. I am determined this will not happen again.”

Remember, when the CPS made mistakes, Starmer “carried the can“…