Starmer Dodges Question Over Anti-Deportation Letter, Admits Gender Bill U-Turn

Sir Keir has just wrapped up his big speech on Labour’s plans to tackle crime, trumpeting his esteemed record as Director of Public Prosecutions and how Labour will be more catholic than the Pope on law and order if elected. He wasn’t so sure of himself when confronted by his own record, though. Asked how he can be trusted to be tough on crime given he campaigned against the deportation of offenders who went on to commit violent crimes, an agitated Starmer said:

“How can anybody… Look. People can have confidence in me taking crime seriously and prosecuting and convicting criminals because I did it for five years… I’m proud of my record, I dedicated five years of my life prosecuting criminals… I stand on my record, and I stand proudly on my record.”

After being reminded of the second part of the question, Starmer then also admitted – as Guido reported this morning – that he’s ditching plans to make it easier to change gender:

“If we reflect on what’s happened in Scotland, the lesson I take from that is if you’re going to make reforms you have to carry the public with you… it’s clear in Scotland there needs to be a reset of the situation.”

He did also admit Thatcher “was right” (on crime, at least) while standing in Stoke-on-Trent, so Guido tips his hat on that front…