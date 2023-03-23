Whilst Sir Keir was delivering his New Labour-esque crime pitch this morning, Times Radio aired the latest of their swing voter focus group sessions – and it didn’t sound good for Starmer. Voters had good things to say about Rishi, describing him as “sensible”, “competent” and “confident”. Not so much for Starmer. Listen for yourself…

Amongst the swing voters who actually had something to say about Starmer, most were scathing. Beyond the lone supportive voice, participants described him as “wooden”, “a career politician” and “backstabbing”. One voter criticised the way he hounded Boris over parties. They even thought Sir Keir received a fine for beergate…

This is just a focus group of undecided voters in swing seats – and not a representative poll – though pollster James Johnson points out it’s useful to “dig deeper into the findings of polls”. We got more insight into what voters thought of the major party leaders, after being asked to pick between the two, Rishi came out by far the better off:

“I can’t even remember the other guy’s name”…