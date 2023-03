The Brexiteer rebellion over the Windsor Framework is quickly building momentum this morning. So far:

Boris Johnson Liz Truss Iain Duncan Smith David Jones James Duddridge Andrea Jenkyns Peter Bone Priti Patel Mark Francois Simon Clarke Jacob Rees-Mogg Adam Holloway Craig Mackinlay

The whips were sending nervous messages around to Tory MPs last night – no prizes for guessing why. Stay tuned…

UPDATE: The ERG has recommended voting against the deal…