A stumbling start from the venerable Privileges Committee. Having made a meal of the “number of errors and typos” in Boris’s evidence yesterday, Guido just received an email from the Commons press team asking us to re-upload the Committee’s 110-page dossier published on the site earlier this morning. No reason was given, although it turns out it’s because they forgot to redact the names and email addresses of 10 Downing Street advisers…